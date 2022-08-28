Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 34.1 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 10.9 feet early Friday afternoon. &&