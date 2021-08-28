I never used to sweat. Now it’s an everyday occurrence. We’re not talking about the glistening or glowing of the movies. Instead, many days my clothes are soaked through.
Welcome to August in Texas. The mere mention of the month is enough to send Texans hightailing off to Colorado for the entire month. When we first moved to Dallas, I was astonished at this phenomenon - the idea that people actually fled for cooler places as the weather turned hot. I soon found out many folks plan their vacation for August if at all possible.
Before moving to Dallas from Atlanta, our son’s soccer matches were the only time I remember being truly hot. Once we lived in downtown Dallas, though, and I was walking our two Boxers around the city, I became aware of the sun’s intensity and the need to walk very early in the mornings. But still, my part time work as a freelance writer meant I spent most of each day indoors. That was before buying our farm in Purdon, before working outside hours every day, regardless of weather.
Now I get it. I want to escape too. The thing is, though, we have a farm to run. Since it’s just my husband, Houston, and me, even taking a day off requires careful planning and coordination. There have been days when I’ve wondered how I’m going to make it, just putting one foot in front of the other until I’m finished with the necessary chores.
Then last week I read an Instagram post that lightened my mood. The homesteader we follow encouraged those of us who are farming/homesteading, etc. to not lose hope and become overly weary by the summer heat and our circumstances. She advised that we hang on a bit longer, knowing that fall is coming soon. Her words were just what I needed.
As much as I’ve disliked the heat of the past month, I’ve actually learned a lot: I have to pace myself. Taking water breaks in the shade is a must. Sometimes I need to go sit in the AC for a while. I’ve also begun working early in the morning so I can be indoors as the temperature rises. And I’m learning to take a day off when possible. The biggest takeaway of the summer, though, is that we don’t need to do major projects during August. The hottest part of the summer should instead be spent doing routine maintenance and daily chores. Indoor planning makes the most sense during this time of the year.
Even though I’ll dread next August as summer 2022 approaches, I’ll have one reason to celebrate: our granddaughter Mia will turn two years old, making at least one day in the infernal month one of my favorite days of the year.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.