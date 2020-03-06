You may have seen the “Be brave enough” post on Facebook. The complete sentence is “Be brave enough to suck at something new.” Wow. Just sit with that for a minute.
I can’t speak for Houston, but I know I don’t feel brave most of the time. Making the jump from comfortable living to putting it all on the line - money, time, future - leaves me feeling equal parts excitement and terror. Some projects on our farm/table/venue/retreat property prove worthwhile and others are at best unsuccessful, and at worst disastrous.
After reading the post behind the “be brave enough” statement (Http://powerfulmind.co/be-brave-enough/), I found I agreed with much of what the unnamed writer says. Not only that, I think I’ve experienced all of the six reasons why he/she believes failure is good for us. Here are a few of the points that resonate with me.
We learn something.
Although trial and error can be an unforgiving way of learning, every time we try something new and fail, we walk away with newfound knowledge and experience. A year and a half ago when we were making plans to set up a glamping tent, a friend with a very successful glamping business (https://www.gaglamping.com) recommended we use a raised platform to prevent flooding. Instead, to keep costs down, we pitched the tent on a level patch of ground. It worked great! Until it started raining. Water seeped over the lip of the tent’s front entrance. Anything touching the floor of the tent either had to be cleaned or tossed. You better believe we proceeded to get a platform for our tent.
It makes you humble.
There’s not a lot of room left for pride when you’re in the midst of a failure. We’ve all experienced it. Houston, our daughter and farm manager, Emilie and I can each personally attest to this. It often occurs when we’ve gone off and done a task or project on our own. (Keep in mind that pretty much everything we’re doing on the farm is something we’ve never done before.) Admitting that we need someone’s help or insight, after failing the first time, is a success in my book.
Failure is motivating.
No matter how many times we fail, the real win is when we get back up and try again. A lot of times failing makes us even hungrier for success. We’ve had a number of events at the farm that failed to make money. As a result, we’ve had to step back and do the research to determine how to either make the event profitable the next time or choose an event that draws enough people to generate the necessary income.
Is failure fun? Do any of us set out to fail? No, on both counts. But is the experience of failure valuable? I’d have to answer that with a resounding “yes!”
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
