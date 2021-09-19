When the outside temperature rises or I’m feeling weary from working harder physically than I’ve ever worked, it’s good to think of things I love about my job.
Here’s my list of the benefits of farming:
Learning a new skill - Farming is a new occupation for me. I’m constantly learning and being stretched.
Enjoying fresh produce - I get to enjoy fresh vegetables, leafy greens and herbs anytime I want. I can even pick peppers off the plant and eat while I’m harvesting from the hydroponic towers. I also get to share beautiful, chemical free produce with others.
Seeing something from start to finish - As a farmer, I plant a seed, nurture it and watch it grow into a mature plant. I’m so new at farming that I still feel a sense of wonder when I witness the growing process.
Getting a good workout - I’m lifting, bending, walking and reaching, all the while out in the elements. In the summer, particularly, this turns out to be a great workout.
Getting Vitamin D - Working outside, being out in the sunshine, I get more than enough vitamin D - a great deterrent to illness and disease.
Working during Covid - With so many people cooped up in their homes during lockdown, we were able to keep working, since farming is an essential business. We could take orders for produce and deliver to customers in their cars. And later, when things began to open up, we could host guests for private farm tours and glamping.
Sharing experiences with others - The opportunities to share what we’re doing on our farm give me a lot of joy. This is especially true when it comes to teaching young children about hydroponics and letting them help us feed our animals.
Hanging out with animals - What could be better than getting to interact daily with some of the cutest animals on the planet? I might not always like the chores created by their presence, but one look into a piglet’s face, a gentle nudge by one of the donkeys or an affectionate greeting by our Livestock Guardian Dog, Samson, makes the work worthwhile.
If you had told me five years ago that I’d be growing produce, feeding pigs and mucking livestock enclosures, I would have stared at you slack jawed. But here I am. Some aspects of my daily routine I could do without, but on the whole, I’m very grateful for what this new life provides.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
