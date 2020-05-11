Like most other small businesses in Corsicana, our family farm has struggled financially in the past couple of months. During what would have been peak glamping season, we had to close the flaps of our bell tent and wait until the shelter at home restrictions were lifted by our governor.
We opened up our online booking system on May 1st, and within a few days had at least part of every weekend booked this month! To say we are grateful would be a gross understatement.
However, like other local businesses, opening for the first time since the order took place, we felt daunted by the precautions we’d need to take in order to be a “safe” place for our customers and us. But after researching and talking with others, we were able to determine safe practices for our glamping business. We’ve limited guests on our property to just one family or small group. They have sole use of the tent and bathhouse during their visit.
This past weekend we had our first guests. They had made their reservations more than two months ago, securing their night in order to celebrate a special birthday. I asked Ona and her fiancé, Tyler, a young couple from Austin, a couple of questions about their stay.
When I asked Ona what they had hoped to get out of their glamping experience, she responded: “My fiancé's birthday was April 28th and he isn't easy to shop for, so I wanted to find something really out of the box that he wouldn't expect. He also happens to love hydroponics, so when I saw the listing on Hipcamp for Purdon Groves, it was the obvious choice!”
We were especially interested in how the couple felt about leaving their home and traveling, in light of Covid-19. She says, “We weren't really concerned. I'm honestly more worried about going to our Austin H-E-B than going glamping. With plenty of fresh air blowing around and nothing but donkeys and pigs around us, Covid-19 didn't even cross my mind the whole weekend!”
One of the things we were especially excited about was the chance Ona and Tyler had to visit downtown Corsicana during their stay. Even though most places were closed Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, they loved strolling our small town streets.
“Corsicana was interesting; it had amazing architecture, with beautiful details and an antique store on almost every corner, enough to have you combing through every single piece of silverware for days, if you love antiques like I do. There were also gorgeous spots around town to take photos, a very unique place for sure!” she says. “We also went to Across The Street Bistro and it was absolutely incredible, beautifully placed antiques on the inside and amazing food.”
In this time of trying to get our businesses going again, it was encouraging to get good feedback from a guest. Many of us with small businesses in Corsicana, and all over our state and country, are looking for ways to reinvent ourselves. Or, at the very least, we’re trying to show we’re willing to do whatever it takes to ensure our customers and employees feel safe and valued.
This past weekend left me feeling encouraged and hopeful - encouraged by the support of our customers and hopeful that there will be even better days ahead.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.