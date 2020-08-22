Our granddaughter was born a week ago, four weeks early. Thankfully, both she and our daughter are doing well. As with every life experience, I’m learning things about myself and life in general through this adventure.
This is new territory for all of us - Emilie and Aldo’s first child and Houston’s and my first grandchild. And while we’ve known about the baby since early January, each of us could only speculate on how we’d feel and act.
Pre-COVID, Emilie had wanted me to be with her and Aldo in the delivery room. What an honor! The thought of actually being there, in the room, at my grandchild’s birth, was so exciting. The virus changed all that.
Then a few months ago came the realization that Houston and I wouldn’t be allowed to visit them in the hospital. I have such sweet memories of my own parents and in-laws in the waiting room before each of our children were born, of them coming to my room to meet the baby, but I would not have that experience.
And it wasn’t long before we knew we would need to wear a mask when holding the baby. How would she be able to connect with me with a stuffy mask on? It felt so weird.
Once they left the hospital, I had hoped to spend time with Emilie, in her home, helping as she adjusted to the baby, but knew that additional duties at the farm meant my time with her would probably be limited. I was sad because I just couldn’t see how it would work out, how I’d be able to do it all.
But you know what? Sometimes reality is so much better than my expectations. I was preparing myself for disappointment, while something even better was waiting on the other side.
My not being in the delivery room and our not visiting them in the hospital allowed Emilie and Aldo to experience a precious time of bonding with each other and their new baby. And while wearing a mask isn’t ideal, it’s a small price to pay if it in any way keeps scary germs from my granddaughter.
I had no idea how we would manage the farm chores, but my husband has gladly taken on my responsibilities at the farm, allowing me to help Emilie while she recovers from a C-section. For my daughter, I’ve made snacks, given hugs and just listened. For the new little one, I’ve changed diapers, read board books and taken lots of photos. I’ll treasure this time forever.
Even though it’s a constant challenge, I’ve been trying over the past year or so to begin each day with an attitude of surrender. This week has been another lesson in learning to hold my expectations loosely. I don’t have control and that’s not always a bad thing. In fact, this week it’s been a very good thing.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
