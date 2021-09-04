Not everyone can be a star. Why, even the Oscars have a category for best actor in a supporting role. Try to think of the last story, book, play or film you encountered that only had one character. It’s pretty rare. Instead, there’s usually at least one other character who supports the one in the leading role. At our farm, that would be Nigel.
Nigel is a KuneKune pig. Unlike Rupert, the sire of Maggie’s piglets, Nigel has been castrated and will never be a dad. But don’t feel sorry for him; he’s Rupert’s buddy. And he plays that role well.
In the world of KuneKunes, buddy pigs (or companion pigs) are males who, for one reason or another, are not of breeding quality. Maybe they don’t have all the characteristics of the breed standard. Maybe, like Nigel, they are the runt of their litter.
When it comes to farm life, why have a buddy pig? Good question. When we were preparing to breed Rupert with one of our (then two) females, we made the decision to separate the males and females, hoping that they’d be more interested in mating once in the same pen again. Since Maggie had Bertha (our gilt who ran away last fall) at the time, she was set, but Rupert needed a companion. Enter Nigel.
I’m not sure what Nigel thinks of his role, but I do believe he knows he’s not “big man on the farm.” The success of our breeding program weighs heavily on Rupert and Maggie at this time. And when we get other breeding pairs, they’ll also have that responsibility. Nigel, on the other hand, will always be in a supporting role, acting as a friend to Rupert.
Whenever I think of Nigel and the part he plays on our farm, I’m reminded that we can’t all be in the spotlight. Some of us are called to roles that are less glamorous. However, these roles are just as important, because without them those who are the stars wouldn’t have anyone to support them. We all need someone to listen to us, build us up and help give us the confidence to fulfill our potential. And that’s what Nigel does.
Nigel was just eight weeks old when he came to our farm. He’s now a year and a half old. He’s met lots of children on farm tours. He’s had plenty of belly rubs. And he’s eaten some pretty tasty treats. Just like everyone on our farm, he has a job. And if you ask me, he deserves the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role!
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
