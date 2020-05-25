It’s been a busy week at the farm. One thing is for sure: we are not bored. I guess that’s not surprising. When we chose to go down this path, one that for us is uncharted territory, it was only inevitable that we’d have a lot of opportunities to learn, adapt and grow.
Here’s a snapshot of what we’ve done this past week at the farm:
We’ve had four different families or couples stay in our glamping tent.
We’ve added new livestock to our farming operation.
We’ve sold produce to local restaurants and individual customers.
We’ve led farm tours.
We’ve worked alongside volunteers and others.
One of my favorite things that we do is provide a place where people can stay overnight. However, we’ve had to change both the way we clean the tent and how we welcome overnight guests, in light of precautions surrounding COVID-19. Also, having frequent guests in the glamping tent has meant an increase in bed linens and towels that need washing. I’ve been completely overwhelmed with the amount of laundry. Starting next week I’ll be dropping it off at one of our local dry cleaners for wash, dry and fold service, which will give me more time to focus on other farm responsibilities.
Ten Red Sexlink Chickens now reside in our chicken coop. Besides all of the research my our chickens, based on the time we’ve had them. As we prepare to let them free range, we’ll learn even more.
As farmers, it doesn’t get much better than seeing and tasting beautiful dishes garnished with one of our nasturtium blossoms. And friends sharing on social media what they’ve made with our produce is such a boost!
Instead of having a monthly Farm Day, we’re now leading private farm tours. This allows a family to get out of the house, breathe the fresh country air, learn about hydroponics and meet our livestock. We get to share our vision for the farm. Meanwhile, children and adults get to scratch behind the ear of a cute pig; feed peanuts to a curious donkey or peek inside the chicken coop for a freshly laid egg.
We’re so grateful for the volunteers and people who barter working at the farm for produce or a free stay in the glamping tent. It’s rewarding to share what we’re learning with others, as well as learn from people who have experience with something we’ve never done.
With everything we’ve done, we’ve learned something new. Often we’ve adapted the way we do a particular chore or activity. But in every situation, every day, we’ve grown - as farmers, business owners and people. How about you? Are there instances in your life where you’re learning, adapting and growing?
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.