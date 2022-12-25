Earlier this week I met up with some dear friends for a Christmas brunch. It was great to catch up with these Dallas ladies that I don’t see very often since moving to Corsicana. After a delicious meal, we played a round of a card game, Concrete Conversations.
You may have seen similar conversation card games. Each person takes a turn drawing a card and answering the question. In this particular version, there were three degrees of depth to the questions.
After listening to my friends answer their deep questions, I nervously awaited my prompt. As it turned out, my prompt was very low key: What is your favorite outdoor activity? My friends and I laughed, because while they all live in Lake Highlands, Dallas, I live on a farm.
It was an easy question for me to answer. Whereas six months ago I might have said walking my dogs, yesterday I was able to give a much different response: FaceTiming with our granddaughters.
Almost every day Houston and I FaceTime with our daughter Emilie and our two granddaughters Mia and Sofie. When you live on a farm, a simple FaceTime call becomes a whole different opportunity.
Mia is two and loves coming to the farm. She loves animals, especially Pru, our black sheep. Before she could say Pru’s name, she referred to her by the sound Pru makes. Mia would often begin talking about Pru as soon as I answered their morning call. “Baa-baa” was my cue to find her beloved farm friend.
Nowadays, while waiting for Pru to come say hi, we visit with the other animals. The “bok-bok” chickens and “haw” donkeys make the obligatory sounds. Samson, our Great Pyrenees, often makes an appearance, wrestling with our other dogs, Marshall and Dewey. The ducks “quack-quack” their way into the conversation. Not to be outdone, the honking geese and oinking pigs keep up a constant background noise once they catch sight of me.
After our call has ended, I wonder if Mia continues to think of her animal friends at the farm. When her mom reads her and Sofie one of their many farm books, or when she plays with her toy barn on the living room rug, does she continue to think of Pru?
Walking around outside in the cold weather might not be my go-to activity, but when I’m sharing the time with my granddaughter it becomes one of my favorite things to do. Mia’s glee brings a smile to my face. And I find I’m grateful we have such a beautiful place to share during our daily conversations.
Find Concrete Coversations online at: https://concrete-conversations.com
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.