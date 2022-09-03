When my husband Houston and I moved to Corsicana three years ago, we received a warm welcome. We met people at what has become our favorite coffee shop, attended events hosted by the Corsicana Artist and Writer’s Residency and found a church. I was also asked to start writing a column for this newspaper. We were surprised at just how much we loved living in our new town. Even in the first few weeks we began to feel like we were finding our people. We were feeling a sense of community.
Whenever you move to a new town or a different area, there are inevitable adjustments. For some it’s easier than others. Houston and I were fortunate that we were both ready for the next chapter of our lives. Not everyone is. Missing the friends/family you leave behind can be especially difficult.
Thankfully, with a farm to table and event venue, as well as a glamping business, we are always meeting new people. Houston and I both have a strong desire to make our guests feel welcome. Connecting with them and watching them connect with one another (either with their family/friends or other guests) is one of my favorite parts of what we do.
Houston and I also have the great privilege of connecting people with one another. I guess it’s one of the perks of getting older. I love meeting someone and realizing how much I think they’d enjoy another person, event or organization that’s close to my heart.
I think that’s why I’m excited for others to find their people - their community. Extroverts may go to every social event possible and join every organization to meet new people. Introverts, though, can find the process of connecting with others daunting.
Our natural tendency is to be drawn to people who are like us, who have similar interests, are like-minded in their political/religious views and are close to the same age. While there’s nothing wrong with that, I’m discovering that if I branch out and welcome the opportunity of meeting those who are a bit different from me, we’re all better off.
It’s easy to lose sight of the fact that we have the power to create the community around us. It’s a different kind of community and connectedness, one where we interact with people who add richness and texture to our lives because of their unique backgrounds and life experiences.
We’re constantly changing and the people we need in our lives change as well. It doesn't mean that our friends from 10 years ago won’t always be our friends. They may be. But I want to challenge us to welcome new people into our lives - regardless of who they are.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
