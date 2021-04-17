In the midst of a very busy week, I was reminded of a sermon by our pastor back in Atlanta. In it, he shared the importance of creating margin in our lives - especially as it relates to time. As a busy mom of four, it was an ideal that was challenging to attain, but one I knew was necessary to keep some semblance of sanity.
That was then. Fast forward 20 years and I’m a farmer/small business owner. I’m finding there are even more hurdles to creating margin in my life now. But at least I’m thinking about it. I know if I’m not careful to allow time and space to relax, practice self-care, spend time with my husband and other family members and connect with friends, I’ll suffer consequences. In the past, I’ve ended up being less productive when I’m at work, or worse, getting sick or having an emotional meltdown.
Since July, my husband Houston and I have been doing most everything ourselves. Thankfully we’ve had help from friends and family for special projects, and now our son Basden is working with us every couple of weeks. As we expand, I’m beginning to look at ways to give myself a break now and then. Planning even half a day off seems daunting at times, but if I don’t make space for that on my calendar, I’ll regret it.
On Monday I drove to Dallas to spend the day with our daughter and granddaughter. Hydroponic towers at the farm needed cleaning and the ever present administrative tasks waited on my attention, but hanging out with my granddaughter was more important. Sure, work was waiting on me the next day and the rest of the week, but it was worth it. And now I have a plan. I’m talking with some individuals and figuring out how to get part time help at the farm that will allow me to take a day off without fear that tasks won’t get done.
Having extra time and space doesn’t just happen, at least not in my current reality. I have to be proactive. Am I going to do it perfectly? No, but I’m making baby steps. Sometimes it looks like more of a controlled fall, but there is forward momentum. I’m moving in the right direction.
What about you? Do you have extra space in your life for people and things that bring you joy? Are you actively trying to create margin in order to be your best self?
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
