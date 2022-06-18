I didn’t grow up dreaming of being a writer. I didn’t major in journalism or English in college. The realization that I loved research, writing and editing hit me while working on my masters degree.
Years later, as a young mom and aspiring writer, I took a writing class at Georgia State University. I actually learned quite a bit in the class, but one of the things that made a significant impact was the professor’s admonition that we not develop an “Emily Dickinson complex.” I had no idea at the time that none of the illustrious poet’s work was published until after she died. Much of her work was discovered by her family after her death.
Whether she felt her poems weren’t worthy of publication, I don’t know, but the fact that she wrote so prolifically without publishing anything, I believe, points to her lack of confidence in her talent. Or maybe she just thought her works weren’t quite ready for others to read.
I struggle with that as well. If I didn’t have a deadline it would be extremely difficult to “let go” of my essay, column or article. Even when I edit for other people, I have a hard time with declaring it “good enough.” Any body of work - written, painted, performed - could always be better, right?
Sometimes we need people in our lives to help us realize we’ve done our best and it’s time to let our work be enjoyed by others. Fellow writers and friends in our community play that part for me. They’ve encouraged me to compile a book of essays about our farm. Their enthusiasm and belief in me has given me the courage to begin pursuing the goal of publication.
I see this concept playing out at our farm as well. We have project deadlines - when others will arrive and see what we’ve been working on. Glampers, diners and those going on tours arrive on schedule. There have been a lot of times I’d have liked more time to prepare, but knew I had to stop. Back when our daughter Emilie worked with us, she stepped in and said, “enough is enough” more than once.
Houston and I have tried to create a safe space for each other, as well as for those who’ve worked alongside us, to learn and to grow. We know every project won’t be 100% successful, but if we open ourselves up to taking input from others, letting them see our work and draw inspiration from it, that’s good for all of us.
You don’t have to be an artist, writer or musician to benefit from accountability and encouragement. I wonder if, in retrospect, even Emily Dickinson would agree?
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
