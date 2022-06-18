Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.