My husband, Houston, dreamed of getting farm animals almost from the day we purchased our property. When we moved to Corsicana in August, 2019, the dream became much more feasible. We were within 15-20 minutes of the farm and could make the necessary twice daily drive. We had been discussing which animals would be the first on the farm. Then, when a friend in California told us about her Kunekune pigs, Houston started researching the breed.
Many of the families who come stay in the glamping tent at our farm book private farm tours, so we knew any animals needed to be gentle to allow young children to interact with them. Kunekunes, a heritage breed from New Zealand, were almost extinct in the late 1970’s. Two wildlife park owners began a breeding program and later started exporting pigs to ensure the breed would survive. The first Kunekune pigs showed up in the United States in 1996. Others followed, and now Kunekunes are a niche breed of pig, valued for their red, marbled meat. But perhaps even more importantly, breeders, farmers and those who want them as a pet favor them for their sweet disposition.
As Houston did more digging, he found a breeder in Tyler and began asking about buying a breeding pair. He and our daughter, Emilie went to meet the breeder and some of her pigs. After seeing how gentle and smart they were, we were sold. Then, on December 28th, 2019, Houston made a return trip to pick up a beautiful black/white gilt (a female who has not yet had a litter) and a cute eight week old ginger/black boar. After much discussion, even asking for suggestions on social media, we named them Bertha and Rupert.
We knew, from the research Houston had done, we needed some sort of guard animal to protect the pigs. Thankfully, we were able to get the sweetest rescue guard donkey, Ruth, who would soon be joined by Daphne, another rescue. In April we added two more Kunekunes - Maggie, a ginger gilt and Nigel, a ginger/white barrow (a castrated buddy pig).
Neither my husband nor I grew up on a farm. We had zero experience with farm animals of any kind. I had been resistant to having animals before we actually lived on the property, but I can honestly say interacting with them is often the highlight of my workday. Even if I’m having a crummy day or I arrive, not wanting to do farm chores, just seeing the pigs (and all the other animals) brightens my day. If I slow down and take a few minutes to hang out with them, the pigs will even come over and let me rub their bellies. In fact, it’s one of their favorite things.
So often my husband will begin talking about an idea he has for the farm, and more times than I’d like to think, I’m a bit of a Debbie Downer. I don’t like change and I don’t want to add more work to either of our plates. But adding these sweet animals has enriched my life and continues to remind me that it’s good to try something new. And sometimes it’ll turn out to be one of my favorite things, just like Rupert’s belly rubs.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
