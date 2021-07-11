I’ve mentioned in previous columns how frustrated I am about the current pest situation in our garden. While we troubleshoot various methods of preventing and treating the pests, we’re finding creative ways of continuing to use the produce that’s a little too holey to sell to customers.
We recently had a farm to table luncheon on the property. Guest chefs, Adelaide Castillo and Diana Castillo, of Lady Diana’s Zen Cafe showcased produce from our farm and other local farms. The courses combined vibrant colors, interesting textures and sweet and savory flavors. One dish Adelaide made that I particularly enjoyed was a chard dip that I consider a cross between spinach artichoke dip and French onion dip. Oh my goodness, that stuff was amazing. It was so good in fact that I’m including the recipe below. I hope you enjoy it!
Swiss Chard Dip
(Can be served hot or cold)
Low carb, Keto friendly, Gluten free
5-6 leaves Swiss chard
2 tbsp. minced garlic
1 tbsp. butter, divided
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
12 oz. cream cheese
1 1/3 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
4 tbsp mayo or sour cream
1/2 tsp black pepper
Wash and de-stem Swiss chard. Roll the leaves and cut into slithers.
Take 1/2 tablespoon of butter and sauté leaves for 2-3 minutes. Be mindful not to overcook. Put aside in a bowl to cool.
Take the other half of the butter, place in a pan and add garlic. Sauté garlic until golden brown.
Lower heat to medium. Place cream cheese in the pan with the garlic. Using a flat cooking utensil (preferably with no holes in it), let the cheese become warm. Add mozzarella on top, stir well and break down the cream cheese. Add mayo or sour cream. Keep stirring to cream the dairy products together, being mindful of the stove’s temperature so the mixture doesn’t burn. Add black pepper. When all dairy products are creamed smooth, add the sautéed Swiss chard.
Artichoke hearts may be added to this recipe if desired. If so, be sure to drain and cut them into smaller pieces before adding them into the creamy mix.
Serve hot or cold with crackers, veggies or cucumbers. Pairs well with a chilled Sauvignon Blanc wine.
