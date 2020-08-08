Since we began our farming operation over two years ago, I’ve noticed that there are many life lessons to be learned through caring for land and livestock. This might seem obvious to those who have spent a lifetime farming, but as a newcomer to all things agriculture, I’ve had more than one aha moment in the time we’ve owned our property.
One of the things I’ve realized is that farming, like life, is messy. It’s something we’re always telling people on our farm tours. One example of the messiness that makes my husband, Houston, and me cringe is the number of unfinished projects around the property. Just when we make progress on a particular task, something else arises that needs our immediate attention.
Today I began my work day watering the pumpkin patch and flowers, before switching to cleaning one of the hydroponic towers. I knew I’d be handling Houston’s livestock chores once I got the all clear signal from the video crew who had reserved the back part of the property. I had almost completed cleaning the tower when I got a call from the crew that I could move the pigs from their overnight pen to their daytime grazing area. Since it was well past their normal breakfast time, I stopped what I was doing.
After taking care of the pigs and chickens, I needed to check on the glamping tent, which had been used in today’s video shoot, to confirm what needed to be done for tomorrow night’s lodgers. By this time, I had run out of time to complete assembling the tower. It would have to wait until tomorrow.
As a control freak, it’s tough for me to leave a job unfinished. I want to barrel through and get it done, but sometimes that's just not possible. Whether at the farm or in my everyday life, I have to juggle those things that I consider a part of my routine and others that come either unannounced or not when I anticipated them.
Another example of messiness at the farm is the ever present animal waste. Our two rescue donkeys free range full time. The nine laying hens spend all day outside of their coop, pecking around the property. And the four Kunekune pigs graze contentedly inside a portable enclosure that we move every three or four days. That means there is animal waste over a good bit of our property. To the casual observer, it might look like a mess, but further investigation reveals that much of that waste works as a great fertilizer for the land. So something that isn’t very pretty actually is good for the land and helps other things grow.
I think about all of the messiness - the crud - I’ve experienced in my own life and now, years later, I’m able to look back and see how it actually was helpful to me in the long term. I grew as a person and matured at a deeper level than I probably would have without all of the things I considered “waste.”
Fields that haven’t yet been mowed, limbs that haven’t been cleaned up, weeds that haven’t been pulled all contribute to messiness around the farm. As much as we’d like the “public” areas of our property to be neatly manicured, that isn’t always possible. Working in nature is a constant reminder that I’m not in charge. Grass grows, storms cause limbs to break and fall and villainous weeds seem to grow faster than the vegetables.
These are all reminders of the things and situations that get in the way of me personally presenting a polished outward appearance. I’m learning that it’s ok for others to see that I’m not perfect, that I still have work to do on me. It’s a sign that I’m growing.
How about you? I’ll bet there are life lessons you’re learning through your vocation, your relationships and your hardships - lessons that show you that while things aren’t perfect, you are indeed growing as an individual.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
