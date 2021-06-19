My friend Patricia often inspires me with writing ideas. Recently she shared a cartoon from The New Yorker, by Emily Flake, depicting a farmer holding a couple of piglets while someone else snapped a picture. The caption read, “I’m beginning to think I only really like the Instagram part of owning a farm.” It was a cute illustration and I chuckled at its accuracy. I often feel that way.
While the work I’m doing on our property with my husband Houston wasn’t inspired by Instagram, I recognize the impact photos on social media can have on our minds and emotions. How many times do we wistfully look at a photo online, not knowing the work that actually went into the making of that image? Posts beckon us to wish for a different reality. If you don’t believe me, just enter #cutefarmanimals into Instagram and you’ll be ready to sell all you own and buy yourself a farm. Photos of smiling piglets, pajama clad baby goats and trotting miniature donkeys can make even the staunchest city dweller swoon.
The Instagram portrayal of farming is almost universally appealing, while the actual work itself is less so. We like seeing the farmer in his or her slightly dirty overalls or Carhartt dungarees holding a docile chicken or walking between pristine rows of thriving vegetables. The reality isn’t quite as attractive, but flooded property, dead plants, broken equipment and escaping livestock don’t sell.
Don’t get me wrong. I love our animals and I love the productivity I often experience working on the farm. I love meeting guests and watching them connect with family and friends. I love harvesting and selling beautiful vegetables. And I love that I’m growing as a person while I do work that constantly challenges me. But if Houston and I had known how hard we’d be working physically, I’m not sure we would have gone this route.
Next time you’re on social media, take a minute and try to imagine what’s going on behind the scenes. Those cute farm animals create messes that have to be cleaned up by someone. They also escape their enclosures and have to be lured back to safety. Equipment breaks and depletes the checking account with repairs. And once in a century a snowstorm and freeze occurs that kills an entire crop.
Am I sorry that we own a farm and small business? Most days I’m not. Even in the tough times, I’m grateful for the life we’re making on our farm and in our new hometown. The encouragement and support we get from guests and the community give us hope that what we’re doing is worthwhile - to others and to ourselves.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
