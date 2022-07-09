We’ve been living on our farm for a week now. Take my word for it: A lot can change in seven days. My days look much different than they did last month. I’m figuring out my rhythm and energy level. I’m learning what’s important and what can wait.
The first full day on the farm I walked to the garden to check on the hydroponic towers, anticipating a harvest of arugula, herbs and jalapeños. Instead I found five towers of dead produce. Sometime in the two days since I’d checked on them, the power had gone out. I’ll have to start over again, but for now I’ve decided to take a breather and regroup in a few weeks. I want to take the time to troubleshoot the electrical source and consider which produce to grow.
I guess, when I think about it, we are starting over in a lot of ways. My very wise sister-in-law once told us that living on our property would help educate us - what we could and should do, both with and on the land.
Because our son Mac and daughter-in-law Yessika have lived full-time on the farm since March, they’ve realized some things before us. For example, they could hear the cries of the hens being attacked by multiple roosters. Through research they learned that we had way too many roosters. As a result, they developed a plan and implemented it. Now we have a much more harmonious farmyard.
Our staying in one of our glamping tents last weekend while we ran power and water to the RV we’ll be using until we get a tiny home helped us realize some things. I now know how challenging it is for our guests who bring their pets with them to keep the tent clean. We own the tents and I was concerned that our dogs would make a mess. There’s a reason there’s a pet fee. It takes a while to clean up muddy paw prints and dog hair.
The longer I’m here, the more I’m realizing that it’s okay to pace myself. I don’t have to hurry so that I can get home anymore. I am home. I can start early in the morning and take a break when I need to. I can stop if someone else needs help and then go back to doing my own chores.
I’m adjusting to new routines. I greet the morning a little later than I used to. I’m already at the farm, so there’s no rush to get there. The day starts in a more relaxed way. And maybe that’s okay. Maybe my morning practices needed to be shaken up a little. I had become very set in my ways and would get quite agitated whenever something or someone threw off my morning routine.
I’m still trying to find what my mornings are going to look like at the farm. And I think I’m okay with that. As challenging as it may be, it’s just one more opportunity for growth.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
