Every morning I work on my flexibility. After a brisk one mile walk, I do a series of yoga and Pilates stretches to address chronic migraines and the bulging disc in the middle of my back. If I go more than a couple of days without this morning routine, I’ll get a stiff neck or back, or worse - a full blown migraine or back spasms. So as a rule I do a pretty good job of maintaining physical flexibility.
Today, however, I had to acknowledge how inflexible I am when it comes to working with others and owning and operating our small business. The acknowledgement came after my husband had left for the farm and I was alone. I’d just had an emotional meltdown with him. When he asked me what was wrong, I had trouble verbalizing what was bothering me.
After some reflection though, I realized again that the more disorganized my environment is the more I cling to controlling what little I think I can. Right now my kitchen is a mess and stacks of tax documents line the dining room table. There’s laundry for tomorrow night’s glampers waiting to be washed. And at the farm I’m struggling to get the towers back up and going following February’s snowstorm.
I’ve mentioned before that I start each day in an attitude of surrender, recognizing that I am not in control, and truly wanting to accept what comes my way. That’s not so difficult in the quiet of the early morning, before the sun comes up. What I’m struggling with is keeping that mindset throughout the rest of the day.
One small wrench to my plans can put me in a funk that’s hard to recover from. For example, on Monday I incorrectly assumed Houston would be putting together the new propane grill for that evening’s glampers. He had a lot of work to do on the farm and I finished prepping the glamping tent before he was done with his chores. First off, let me be honest. I didn’t want to be doing it. I’m not good at putting things together and I had a bad attitude. What should have been a very simple assembly process took well over an hour. Half that time I was trying to use the wrong screw to attach the grill’s exterior shelf. If I’d read the instructions more carefully, I would’ve recognized my mistake earlier and saved myself added frustration.
Thankfully I have a supportive and understanding husband who helps me in any way he can. And where I’m subdued and structured, he’s playful and spontaneous. It’s not always easy, but it’s a true blessing that he’s different from me. Sometimes it’s important to have a firm schedule, but other times I need to be willing to put my plans aside and just be present. With Houston’s support and some divine intervention, the next time I feel myself struggling to be flexible, I’m going to take a deep breath, say a quick prayer and carefully consider how to proceed. It won’t be perfect, but hey, anything’s an improvement over today.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
