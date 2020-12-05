I catch myself feeling overwhelmed - a lot. When I think about all that my husband, Houston, and I are trying to do on our farm, it sometimes seems impossible. I see issues with the property, like a slow water leak in the garden, limited funds and unfinished projects. There’s so much more we want to accomplish. That’s my cue to stop and take a deep breath, realizing that even though it seems insurmountable, we actually have what’s most important: the support of others. Our friends hold us up when often it would be easy to throw in the towel and walk away from our undertaking.
As simple as it sounds, one of the most profound ways people encourage us is by listening. Sometimes that includes helping us problem solve and other times it’s just being available to hear what struggle we’re facing or what good thing we’re celebrating. I have a standing call every Friday morning at 7 a.m. with a good friend. Her positive outlook and encouragement have made a huge difference in my life. And just last week I spent an hour or so walking around our property with a Dallas friend I hadn’t seen in months. Wandering through the pecan grove, damp leaves underfoot, sharing deep conversation with this person who knows me so well, was restorative. I was moved by her gesture of driving an hour, with her baby, to come spend time with me. While I’m sad that I haven’t been able to enjoy warm hugs from friends recently, I’m still encouraged by the connections I’m able to make, either on the phone, through video chats or outside visits.
Friends also offer physical support by helping with daily chores and special projects. While we definitely know we need help, asking for it is sometimes tough, especially for me. I assume others already have a full plate and doing something at our farm would be an inconvenience. But friends locally, and others from Dallas, don’t see it that way. Over and over again, we’ve been told that being outside, breathing fresh air, hanging out with the animals, is something they look forward to. One guy came every weekday for a few months when he was between jobs. His help getting some of the bigger projects done made a big impact on our farm - and us. It’s humbling to receive such support.
Recently another friend approached us about pitching his tent on a secluded area of the property and helping us a few hours a day with chores and projects. It was a godsend. I would catch myself dreading doing a particular chore because I was running short on time or energy, or both. Having someone who was willing and available to do everything from cleaning and staging the glamping tent, to harvesting produce and cleaning hydroponic towers met a great need.
And then there are the folks who share with their friends what we’re doing, either on social media or through conversations. Sometimes these are people we’ve known for many years, but often it is new friends who tell others about our farm. I feel like we make new friends almost every week. We get to have conversations with people who come out for a private farm tour or glamping. We’re often surprised to see a look in their eyes that conveys they’ve connected with our vision for the property. Invariably they leave with promises to come back and to tell their friends about us. As they drive out our gate and head down the gravel road, under the canopy of trees, I like to think they’re smiling - just like me - encouraged by the connection and the feeling that friends can make such a difference in our lives.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
