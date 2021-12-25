I consider myself fortunate. I have a group of women who play a big role in my life. While many of them have never met, collectively they encourage, challenge, love and lift me up in a way that is helping me to grow as a person.
My mom heads my list of influential women. She used to write my speeches when I was into public speaking as a teenager. And she still proofreads anything I write. But more than that, she’s shown me how to transition from being solely mother and daughter to friends. When we’re together, we thrift, eat lots of chocolate and laugh. Our relationship has taught me the importance of being a friend to my own adult daughter.
Emilie, my daughter, is wise beyond her years. Before she began having children, we worked together on our farm. There were often times we had to troubleshoot a situation. Her calm demeanor and attitude when starting over has given me the confidence to call on her when I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing wrong or how I could improve on a situation.
My friend Mary has great business insight. The other day she reminded me that it’s good to be happy when work is busy AND when it’s a bit slower. I wish I could say I’ve mastered this; I haven’t. But with Mary in my corner, I’m learning to breathe a bit easier. For the first time in a long time, we didn’t have guests this past weekend, giving me a chance to relax and recharge.
Another friend, Patricia, isn’t afraid to ask me tough questions. Last month when I shared some difficult things we were experiencing at the farm, she asked: Is it worth it? I had to be honest and say that some days it isn’t. I don’t have to pretend with her. Her authenticity also extends to giving her honest opinion when I ask her to read something I've written. I’m learning from Patricia the importance of providing a safe space for my friends to share, and to sometimes challenge their thought processes.
Trudy has been teaching me how to preserve produce. The two of us canned countless jars of peppers this past summer and fall. As helpful as that was, the thing I most treasured was the time with Trudy in her kitchen. She’s one of the most giving people I know - both with her time and also with the fruits from her own garden. I rarely leave her home without a jar of jelly or pickles. She’s showing me that being a good friend means being generous with all that I have, including my time.
When I’m feeling overwhelmed, scared or sad I often reach out to my friend Barbara, who lives in Georgia. There have been many times when she’s stopped what she was doing and prayed right away. At other times we arrange a phone call, where she prays for me and for our farm. Barbara’s model reminds me of how important prayer is, no matter the circumstance.
I’m grateful for the influence of these six women, and many more, who are pouring into my life, often without even knowing it.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
