One of the best parts of owning our farm is being able to share it with our family. Whether we’re sitting around a picnic table or campfire, doing a few chores or walking around the property, just being with our kids and their spouses is one of our greatest joys. Add a grandchild - and as of yesterday, two - in the mix and it’s even more fun.
This week our daughter birthed her second daughter, or in farmspeak, “Farmher.” Our daughter, Emilie, worked with Houston and me on our farm for the first two or so years we were in operation. She planted the first garden and with Houston’s help, got the hydroponic operation up and going. She’s the original Farmher at Purdon Groves and her daughters, we hope, will follow in her footsteps.
We want our granddaughters to feel some ownership. It’s our family farm, and they’re family, so it does belong to them. They may never have an interest in helping us run our farm. And that’s fine. We’re just grateful to be able to provide a place for these girls to watch plants grow, pet and feed animals and run free in acres of pastureland. It’s been such fun watching Mia swing under one of the giant oak trees or reach out to feed a new donkey peanuts. Now Sofie will have the same opportunities.
One of the first things Houston told Mia was that he’d get her a pony. Last month, when a local rescue organization was rehoming some of their animals, we were able to get a miniature horse named Jolene. It’s probably going to be a while before we can get a saddle on her, but hopefully by the time Mia is ready to ride, Jolene will be ready to let her.
Like their mom before them, Mia and Sofie will learn about plants and farm animals. They’ll learn to help with chores. They’ll come glamping too.
Looking at our farm through our grandchild’s eyes brings a smile to our hearts. At just a year and a half, Mia doesn’t focus on the unfinished projects or the things we wish we could do. She sees with her heart - beautiful animals that she looks at in her toddler board books every single day. She hears the hee-haw, the quack-quack, the oink-oink, neigh-neigh, cluck-cluck and cockledoodledoo. And every part of it makes her smile.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
