It’s not always easy working with your spouse. But when the two of you own a family business, it’s a necessity. My husband, Houston, and I have found it challenging at times, especially given the reality of Covid-19 and the confines of our small downtown loft.
We’re in the process of developing a farm to table venue on property we own. Right now, we’re heavily focused on the farm. Houston mostly cares for the animals and maintains the property and I’m responsible for the hydroponic operation. While we often work in different areas of the property, we still spend more time together than most married couples. We’re learning how to create mental and physical space for ourselves, while also spending quality time together that’s not work related.
There are challenges, but today I was reminded of one of the greatest benefits of working together: we always have each other’s back. When one is physically unable to work, the other picks up the slack. When one is mentally or emotionally overwhelmed, the other takes on the role of cheerleader. We regularly experience both of those scenarios.
Since Houston’s hand surgery last week and a scary blood sugar incident (Houston is an insulin dependent diabetic) last night, I’ve been the one to cover most of the work at the farm. Back in April, when we thought I might have Covid, I rested on the sofa while Houston and our daughter Emilie took care of my responsibilities.
And then there are days like today. I was throwing a pity party because of roadblocks keeping me from doing my job. I love selling our produce to customers and sharing during farm tours about how the system works, but the past few weeks have been filled with setback after setback. Finally, today, I cried out in frustration. Houston was there to encourage me. He helped me troubleshoot a malfunctioning water pump and spent a couple of hours working on an electrical issue for a timer.
Houston has his days too, days when he asks me if we’re crazy, if we should sell the farm and do something else entirely. Thankfully, I’m usually able to remind him of all of the positives of owning and running our farm.
In a lot of ways, our business mirrors our marriage. The whole idea of being a team is brought home when we realize that we have to work together in order to make our farm successful. We have a joint sense of purpose, so if one of us is struggling, the other comes alongside to offer emotional and physical support. Knowing that Houston has my back, that he’s on my team, brings me immense comfort and peace.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
