As the year comes to a close many of us will be putting together a highlight reel of our favorite moments of 2022 to share on social media. This morning I’ve been thinking of my personal highlights…the things I want to share with friends and those who visit our farm.
Hosting
The thing that gives me the most joy on our farm is hosting others - whether it’s family and friends for a birthday party or a Friendsgiving celebration, or Purdon Groves’ guests at a Chef’s Table Experience. No matter how hard I work to put on the event, I always feel energized and excited, both during and afterward. The added bonus is that these experiences have helped me realize that the strengths I bring to our business are hospitality and the ability to connect people.
Family dinners
Since moving onto the property, family dinners with McClendon and Yessika in their skoolie have been the perfect way to end the day. Invariably we talk about the farm, but we also share our thoughts and dreams with one another. I love that we’ve had an opportunity to spend that kind of time together over the past several months.
Mornings
My mornings are sacred. I love nothing better than getting up around five or six o’clock and having time alone. Scripture reading and prayer time, followed by a writing exercise and then a walking and stretching workout help keep me mentally and physically healthy. I especially love walking around the property right as the sun is coming up.
Our animals
Interacting with the farm animals and watching our town dogs play with Samson, our livestock guardian dog, is one of the things I love most about living on the farm. No matter what kind of day I’m having, a nuzzle from one of them brings a smile to my face. And Samson? What can I say? I don’t believe there’s ever been a better dog. (Just ask anyone who’s ever stayed overnight.) The way he instinctively cares for his people - us and our guests - warms my heart.
My husband
At the end of the day - literally - the highlight of 2022 for me is spending time with my husband Houston. There’s no one else I’d rather be doing this with. Whether it’s work on our farm, running our small business or going on coffee dates, he’s the one I want to spend my time with. Has it been an easy year? No, not at all. There have been a lot of transitions and some disappointments, but I’m grateful for the man who walks with me through it all - the good and the bad - every single day.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.