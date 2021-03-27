My friend Patricia and I get together for coffee most weekends outside a local cafe. Unknowingly, she often challenges me to think about something in a different way. As we sipped our drinks last Saturday, we lamented the fact that in the past year we’ve not put much effort into getting ready for the day. We each shared how we’re grateful that people are beginning to get out and live their lives as more have become immunized. And then Patricia presented me with a new way of looking at something I’ve been aware of for some time: we honor those we’re with by preparing for our time together.
For most of my life, I’ve acknowledged that being on time to a meeting or appointment is a sign of respect. It’s one of the reasons I arrive early to appointments, if possible. I think it shows I’ve thought about the person by making an effort to be on time. It also gives me a chance to settle in and get mentally prepared.
Last week I was getting ready to lead a family on a private farm tour of our property. Hosting farm tours is a fun time to connect and share about our livestock and hydroponic farming. On this particular day I was running a few minutes late to the property. Not only did I arrive feeling frazzled and less prepared than I would’ve liked; the guests were left waiting with young children in tow. Starting our time together with an apology for tardiness was not the best introduction.
Granted the guests were very gracious, and it was just a few minutes, but it goes beyond being late. I wasn’t able to prepare for them, to take some deep breaths and compose myself before their arrival. I had a general idea of what I’d be sharing, but I would have been more relaxed if I’d arrived earlier. I felt like I was playing catch up the entire hour.
I’ve never stopped to consider, though, that showing up physically put together also honors those I’m with. I know that’s not always possible, but most of the time it is. It doesn’t mean I have to be in full makeup or wear designer clothes; it means that I’ve put some thought into getting ready for our time together. Also, if I feel good about how I look, I feel more prepared to meet someone.
As a result of our conversation, I’m reconsidering how I’m “showing up” for others - mentally, emotionally and physically. Am I “present” - emotionally and mentally prepared to engage? If I’m constantly checking my phone or preoccupied with the next item on my agenda, the answer is no. Am I on time? For me, that means arriving early at the farm to take care of any unforeseen issues with the plants or animals before the guest arrives. And am I put together? If I have on reasonably clean clothes, have my hair pulled back and have a smile on my face, then the answer is yes.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
