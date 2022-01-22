When we started Purdon Groves, we’d never farmed or owned a farm to table business or event venue. But we weren’t complete newbies. We had some experience with hospitality. Like most people, we had welcomed others into our home for meals and overnight stays. Now, we just do that on a larger scale. Sometimes guests have come for a second or third stay or they’re a friend of a friend, but most of the time, they’re people we’ve never met.
As important as the farm, table and venue areas of our business are, the hospitality element is key to any success we might have. If people don’t feel welcome, chances are they won’t return or refer others to our business. Whether we interact in person or through emails and messaging (before, during and after their visit), it’s vital that we convey an attitude that’s warm and friendly.
We have a variety of guests, but primarily ones who come for private farm tours and those who spend the night in one of our glamping tents. Even before we started giving tours, we carefully chose our animals, making sure each breed was child friendly and approachable. We customize tours, taking into account the age, physical ability and interest of each guest. Sometimes we make additional tweaks during the hour or so together, depending on how engaged everyone is. For example, if small children are in the tour group, we’ll often spend less time sharing about our hydroponic operation and instead let them have extra time hanging out with the animals. Hopefully this shows a level of consideration that makes everyone feel welcome.
Hospitality extends beyond human interaction, though. A space and its surroundings can either be welcoming or off-putting. For our Retreat Experience, a welcoming environment includes clean and comfortable bedding, optional amenities and thoughtful touches inside the tent. We take suggestions from previous glampers and try to incorporate them to improve the experience for others.
Sometimes it can be challenging to provide the level of hospitality we desire. As small business owners, we wear a lot of hats. Other the much-appreciated help we’ve had from a few close friends and the occasional volunteer group, we do pretty much everything ourselves. On the days I get to do what I’m best at - writing and sharing with others what we’re doing on our property and our vision for the future - I feel like I’m thriving. On days where I’m doing chores I dislike, I can feel pretty blah.
While we don’t have hard data, I’ve begun to notice that if someone meets Houston or me in person, they make a return visit or refer a friend(s), or sometimes both. But if we’re tired, running late or are preoccupied, we don’t always communicate the welcoming message we want to share. I’m realizing how important it is to balance our responsibilities so that we can really provide a welcoming experience for our guests.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
