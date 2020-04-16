I love my job. Maybe I should clarify. Today I love my job.
Today I baked bread for several customers. Through each step, from grinding the Texas wheat berries to shaping the dough into hearty rolls, I thought about the people who would enjoy the comforting experience of eating freshly baked bread.
One of the highlights of my day was a call from a gentleman who grew up in Corsicana, but moved away in the 1960s. He’s kept up with local happenings and had heard about our farm from a mutual Facebook friend. We spoke for 10 to 15 minutes. He regaled me with stories about his life as a kid growing up in downtown Corsicana. I had the biggest smile on my face during our entire conversation. He was so encouraging of what Houston, Emilie and I are doing at the farm.
Later in the day I drove to our farm to feed the two cutest pigs you’ve ever seen. They’re always happy to see me. Heck, they’re happy to see anybody who’s going to feed them. But it brought me a lot of joy to see them excitedly scarfing down their dinner.
Then it was time to harvest fresh vegetables for a couple who live out in the country. Because of the coronavirus and their age, they asked if I’d deliver to their gate. After gathering their chard, spinach, lettuce mix and dill, I packaged them up, and along with their wheat rolls, drove to drop them off. I rolled the truck’s window down and took in fields of wildflowers and baby calves.
Don’t get me wrong. There are definitely days I don’t enjoy my job. There was the time the tent flooded and we had to throw out the plush memory foam mattress. Another day the compost toilet was leaking and because Houston was recovering from quadruple bypass surgery, yours truly got to dump and clean it out. And then this past Sunday, it was my turn to drive to the farm to feed the animals and check to see if we’d had any damage from the storm. I arrived to find three of our hydroponic towers laying on their sides. Two of them had to be taken apart and reassembled. I carefully removed seedlings and replaced them once the towers were back securely in place.
Even on the days I don’t love my job, I learn something. It’s empowering to know that I can clean up a big mess; I can problem solve and I can be a team player. I’m learning and I’m growing. At the end of the day, I still go to bed grateful for my job - thankful for the full life I’m living.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
