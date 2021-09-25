We follow several farm accounts on Instagram. It’s fun to see their newest piglets, goats and foals. Invariably the photos look like the glossy cover of a magazine at the grocery store checkout stand. The shots are taken during the golden hours of sunrise or sunset, with the animal looking full into the smartphone’s camera lens. It’s tough to compete with that. Why even try? By the time I think of taking a photo or video, our animals’ heads are down and they’re eating, with their backsides facing me.
The farmers who take these award worthy photos rarely show the messy parts of their properties. I wish they would. It would make me feel better about myself. As a recovering perfectionist, I feel the anxiety rising as I look around our farm and see unfinished projects, delayed maintenance and messes created by our free range rescue donkeys. They’re reminders that my husband Houston and I can only accomplish so much on our own. We’ve had help from some great friends, student volunteers and even summer interns, but besides help with the glamping tents, it’s mostly just the two of us working on our 21 acres. There’s no way to make everything perfect. This creates a challenge when someone is coming for a farm tour or to stay in one of the tents. I want them to see our place at its very best, and that’s not always possible.
Our guests come from cities or suburbs, mostly from the DFW, Austin and Houston areas. They drive up to four hours just to be somewhere that’s quiet, where they can relax and feel a sense of peace. Many come to connect with friends or loved ones. Some make the journey to get their kids out of the house. The adventurous come to experience nature in all its unpredictability. Most of them aren’t pursuing perfection.
When I take a moment to look at our property through the eyes of a preschooler petting a pig for the first time; a business person savoring a chef-made meal at their campsite; a 30 year old celebrating during a girls’ weekend; or a teen catching a wriggling catfish, I realize maybe I’m too hard on myself. Just maybe perfection isn’t the goal. Maybe the goal is to provide a place where people can have out of the ordinary experiences.
In a culture that so often celebrates perfection, it’s refreshing to recall the words of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe: “Imperfection is beauty…”* I have to agree. It doesn’t mean I never struggle with the desire to show our property at its best. I just recognize that sometimes being imperfect is beautiful in its own right.
*“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.