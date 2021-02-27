Every week someone new visits our property. Sometimes we give them a tour and sometimes they wander around on their own while they’re glamping. Whether we meet them face to face or connect by phone, we often feel compelled to explain why something looks unfinished or messy. We sometimes share how we’re having to prioritize projects due to time and resources.
The funny thing is I’ve yet to hear a guest complain about how they would’ve had a better time if a project had been completed. No one has ever shared that their experience would have been enhanced if that pile of trees at the front of the property hadn’t been there.
It happened again a few days ago. A guest was walking around the acreage with us, brainstorming ways to expand our glamping operation (something we’ve been considering). While my husband, Houston, talked about the things we would be doing to improve the land to prepare for additional guests, our visitor just talked about possibilities and gave us verbal high fives for having so many trees. (He’s from Colorado and knows that trees in the Lone Star State are a precious commodity.) Passing multiple cattle ranches on the way to our farm, the groves of trees spread throughout our property is not necessarily something you’d expect.
Most of our guests come from DFW or Austin, either inside the city or in a nearby suburb. Usually they’re looking for a place to retreat, to get away from the busyness of their everyday lives. And now with safety precautions surrounding the Covid-19 virus, they’re looking to just go somewhere that feels safe. The canopy of trees they drive under just before reaching our gate is much like a portal to a different way of life - at least for a few days. It promises a time of refreshment and rest.
That’s usually what others think. But Houston and I look around and see all of the work that needs to be done. A sense of being overwhelmed is almost always looming. That’s why it’s so important for us to connect with our guests, either in person or through texts or emails. Their feedback encourages us and gives us another reason to get up in the morning.
How about you? Do you have people in your life - friends, customers, clients - who can help you see yourself and/or your surroundings in a different way? I want to challenge all of us to find those people. It’s easy to look around and become overwhelmed with our own expectations of ourselves and our circumstances and lose sight of what others see. Their objectivity, especially when viewed through the lenses of grace and acceptance, is often infectious, spurring us on to a healthier point of view.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.