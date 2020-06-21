I’ve been uncharacteristically introspective lately. Doing farm chores, driving back and forth to care for animals and prepping the glamping tent for guests all give me time for thought. Baking bread, walking my dog and folding laundry present opportunities for reflection.
My thoughts often turn to the future of our farm and our family.
What will be our next project and how much should/can we invest? We’re considering buying another glamping tent. Outfitting it would be a big expense. We’re also in the middle of preparing the outdoor venue for weddings and other social events. Other future projects include a barn, a fence to bisect the property and additional livestock.
What are some new events we can host? The private farm tours have been popular. This fall we’re hoping to add a pumpkin patch and have hayrides. We know, however, that these and all other events have to be sifted through social distancing guidelines.
How can I help our daughter/farm manager, Emilie, who is more than six months pregnant? She’s been a trooper, but farming is physically demanding. I know the day is coming when she’ll need to cut her hours and eventually go on maternity leave. Right now, I’m learning how to care for the hydroponic towers. I’m terrified I’ll accidentally unplug one of the towers and kill the 44 plants lovingly placed in it by Emilie.
And personally, what will my husband, Houston, and I do next? We’re considering moving to the farm in the next few months. While I’ll be sad to leave our downtown Corsicana loft, relocating to our property will make life so much easier. Over the past year, we’ve simplified our lives dramatically by moving from downtown Dallas to Corsicana. Actually living on the farm will allow us to rise early to care for the animals, harvest produce, do other chores and then take a break. Right now we often make the 20 minute drive to the farm twice a day. It’s not terribly far, but this next step will make life even simpler.
As a person who desperately wants to be in control, I have to remind myself that I don’t have to know today what will happen tomorrow, next week, next month or next year. My role is to gather information, prayerfully consider the options, collaborate with Houston and Emilie and take the next step.
How about you? Do you find yourself being more contemplative these days? I think we’re all in good company! Introspection, while sometimes scary, often provides us with the processing time needed to do the next right thing.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
