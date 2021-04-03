For almost four years I have had a front row seat watching others invest their time and energy in our farm. Even before we purchased the property, trusted friends and family members came to walk the acreage with us. They listened while we shared our vision for a place where artists and others could come to retreat, refresh and reset. They asked questions, shared ideas and prayed for us.
Initially, our daughter, Emilie was in charge of the garden area. Anything planted in the dirt or growing in the hydroponic towers was her domain. She also pitched in wherever we needed help. Even after having a baby, she continues to be a resource and grows our seedlings at her home in Dallas. Her fiancé, Aldo, a landscape professional, has provided valuable input as we make decisions regarding landscaping.
Recently we’ve had help from our son, Basden. He’s been helping Houston build platforms for our new wall tents for our glamping business. He’s cleaned up around the property and helped me prep towers. His wife, Molly, designed our logo and came up with the name “Purdon Groves” for our property.
Even though not all of our kids work with us on the farm, we seek their advice often. And they’re always interested in what we’re doing.
Our oldest, McClendon, has a background in financial planning. He’s been a great resource when we’re making financial decisions. Also, since he and his wife Yessika have retrofitted a school bus, creating a “skoolie,” we’ve asked their advice on what to consider when looking at tiny homes - something we’re considering purchasing for a home on our property.
We call our son Chadwick and his wife Katie on a regular basis to tell them what we’re doing on the farm. This past fall they spent three nights in our glamping tent. While on the property, they met all the animals, harvested produce and helped us do chores.
Besides our family, we’ve had hands on help from others. Creative types have participated in our Artist Work Exchange program, giving us three or so hours of work a day, in exchange for a night in the glamping tent. Our friend Jon has built, hauled and taken over our chores when we’ve been out of town. There have also been volunteer athletes from Navarro College who helped clean towers, set up the glamping tent and clear away debris.
And then there are those who tell others about us. Our guests who come to glamp or go on a private farm tour often share their experience on social media or in person.
This weekend we will celebrate four years of the creation of Purdon Groves. On Easter, 2017, we first laid eyes on the acreage. This Sunday, as I look out over the lush green grass and groves of trees, as I listen to the sounds of our beloved animals, as I gaze at our newest glamping tent
and as I care for our plants, I’ll lift a prayer of thanks heavenward. I’m grateful - so grateful - for all who have participated in the journey with us.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
