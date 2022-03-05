As relatively new farmers, Houston and I are often stumped by things that happen on our farm. This week’s big mystery involved eggs. We have a chicken coop where our chickens sometimes lay their eggs. (We’ll be building a larger coop this spring.) With a number of roosters looking out for them, the chickens are seldom in their coop, which makes for happy hens, but a challenging egg hunt.
The past few days we’ve found what we thought were duck eggs in the chicken coop - not in the nesting boxes, mind you. Instead, they’re underneath, buried in shavings. We’re scratching our heads since there’s no ramp for them to use to get inside. When we only had Rouens, we were told they’d need a ramp. And they’re kind of big to be squeezing through the coop’s hatch. Our previous Rouen hens laid next to the front pond. We’ve had this flock since July and we’ve never found any of their eggs. Houston has even put out a nesting box next to the livestock pond that’s near where they get fed.
We also recently added two Muscovy drakes and a hen. As Houston and I were talking yesterday, he mentioned that they sometimes roost in trees, so the hen would absolutely be able to get into the coop.
We initially thought the big opaque eggs might belong to one of the larger chicken breeds or even our goose. Geese usually only lay once a year, though, after which the mother will sit on the nest until the gosling hatches. That’s definitely not happening. She’s nowhere near the coop.
Then we were made aware of the phenomena of a chicken laying an egg inside an egg. (https://backyardpoultry.iamcountryside.com/eggs-meat/how-a-chicken-lays-an-egg-inside-of-an-egg/) This made us super curious so we decided to crack open one of the enormous white eggs and one of the slightly smaller ones.
As Houston prepared to video the cracking of the eggs, I was nervous, hoping there wasn’t a half formed duckling, gosling or chick inside.
But as soon as I began to crack the shell, I realized they had to be duck eggs. We had duck eggs a year and a half ago so I knew how hard the shells are. These were just like that. And as it turned out, both were single eggs.
Our discovery this week was just one of the slightly weird, entertaining and always surprising things that have happened on our property lately. We never know what to expect. Just when we feel like we’re getting a grasp on one part of our family owned farm, we discover something new and are amazed all over again. We might feel overwhelmed at times and we might feel exhausted, but we are never, ever bored.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.