The story is one I often tell guests: Our miniature donkey Ollie was never supposed to live on the farm. Sometimes they’re surprised by my candor.
When we were looking for another donkey to join Daphne, we never even considered getting a jack (a male donkey). It’s jennies, the females of the species, that farmers typically use for livestock guardians. They pair up for life and generally cause very few problems. Jacks, on the other hand, can be territorial, a trait we weren’t interested in acquiring. We also weren’t looking to breed Daphne.
Before an animal comes to live on our farm, we put a great deal of thought into their temperament. And recently we’ve begun to think about how their presence will affect the equilibrium on the property. We do a lot of farm tours with small children, so we want every animal to be gentle and every interaction with them to be a positive one. For example we can’t have a dog that jumps up on people or bites. And our pigs are a breed that love nothing better than a belly rub. By the same token, we weren’t interested in a male donkey and the potential disruption he could bring.
But when we went to pick up Daphne’s new partner, a miniature version of Ruth, the jenny we’d lost to cancer just a few weeks earlier, the owner convinced us to take her seven month old colt as well. He was adorable. Even though we knew we might have to rehome him or sell him at some point, he joined his mama on the trailer.
The first two weeks on our farm were predictable. Maizie (what we named the mother) and Ollie kept mostly to themselves - something we feared might happen. The mama wouldn’t let Daphne get close to her baby.
When Maizie died two weeks later (most likely due to colic), Ollie was left on his own. Soon he bonded with Daphne and before long they were inseparable.
Although we never would have chosen to have a male donkey on our property, he’s found his place. He’s the most curious, the friendliest and the one most likely to be a bit naughty. All of the donkeys like to get into trash and any unattended food, but when Ollie began stepping onto the decks of our guests’ tents, we knew we had to do something.
Last September Houston called the mobile equine vet, who came out to the farm and castrated Ollie. Our thought was that this would help calm him down. And it has, to a degree. He still gets into the trash or food, if it’s not secured, but he’s so cute and friendly that our guests don’t seem to mind. He’s always up for a pat or a treat and sidles up to them when they least expect it, showing typical donkey curiosity. In short, we can’t imagine our farm without him.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com . For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
