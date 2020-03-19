I’ve always been a person who could muscle through most anything that required mental fortitude - as long as I knew what was expected of me - like a deadline, etc. But I’m struggling in the midst of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus, with restrictions and recommendations changing by the minute. I know some of you are too.
When I went through a recovery program several years ago, I learned to stop and identify my feelings and then consider what I might learn from them. Last night I tried practicing this important principle. I acknowledged my feelings of fear, sadness and anger - fear of the unknown, sadness in the isolation and anger at my lack of control. I tried to see how God might be working in each of those feelings.
You might not have a problem accepting your emotions, but I do. So, pausing to pinpoint them and consider what each is teaching me is important. Doing so last night allowed me to move on. I’m not so naive to believe that those feelings won’t resurface in the coming weeks; they will. But for today, I’m able to look around and be grateful, to experience joy.
It started before we even left for the farm. My husband, Houston, our daughter/farm manager, Emilie and I had just wrapped up our weekly staff meeting, when Emilie suggested we take all the dogs to the farm. Just knowing how much fun our two Boxers have running around the property with Emilie’s Husky, even rolling in cow poo, brought a smile to my face.
Once at the farm, I didn’t have much work to do. I spent a few minutes helping Emilie and Houston with some of their projects, but was able to truly enjoy just hanging out. I brushed Bertha and Rupert, our two Kunekune pigs. Bertha rolled over on her side so I could rub her belly. She lay there with her eyes closed and a huge smile on her face. That made me grin, and even laugh out loud.
I was also able to see how much our seedlings have grown. Plants are such a great teacher. They start out as tiny seeds that need water and nutrients. They then struggle up through the growing medium for the type of gardening you’re doing - either dirt, or in the case of our hydroponic towers, Rockwool. After their roots are well established the plants are ready to be transplanted, either into the towers or the ground. It’s a process. It feels almost miraculous that the vegetables I had for dinner last night started so small.
Today has reminded me that even in the midst of my valid feelings of fear, sadness and anger, I can still choose to look for opportunities that make my heart glad. I think it’s something we can all do. Your joy may come while FaceTiming with a loved one, going on a run with your dog or practicing yoga in your living room. You might not want to rub a pig’s belly, although I highly recommend it.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.