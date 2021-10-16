If you’re like me, sometimes you have to learn the hard way. You learn from your mistakes. Even if I’m not learning from something I personally did wrong, I’m often educated through less than positive circumstances.
I’ve written before about losing most of our hydroponic pepper plants due to an interruption in power caused by our guard donkeys. Usually plants perk back up after a few hours of constant watering with the nutrient water. But this time we lost several plants.
Houston and I harvested all of the peppers one night by the light from the tractor’s headlights. My friend Trudy and I made them into jalapeño pepper jelly, Cowboy Candy (or Cowboy Crack, depending on where you’re from) and pickled shishito peppers. Many of the peppers had already turned red, giving the finished products a festive Christmas-y appearance.
I was excited about selling these canned goods at the past couple of Mimosas at the Market Saturdays. If you’re not from Corsicana, let me explain: Every second Saturday, our Main Street District puts on an event to draw business downtown. A different boutique hosts each month, serving their take on a mimosa. There are often several locations where people may sample the brunch time favorite beverage while they sip and shop. Besides the local merchants, vendors are set up around town selling their products. You can buy everything from goat’s milk soap to handmade jewelry to charcuterie boards.
It was fun for me to have some new products to offer - something people could take with them, without the need for a cooler. Our regular customers know to bring a cooler bag with them when they pick up their weekly produce orders. For those strolling through and meeting us for the first time, it gave me a chance to tell them what we do. They could take home a little piece of our farm. As of today, we’ve sold all but one jar of all that we canned, many jars to repeat customers.
I learned so much through this process. Next year I want to have twice the number of towers filled with pepper plants. I also want to explore other types of vegetables that can be canned. Although we want to expand and sell branded hats and t-shirts, it’s very rewarding to take something we’ve grown from a seed and turn it into a whole new product.
I’m hopeful we’ll have enough peppers to make one more round of jelly, but even if we don’t, this experience has been valuable, one that I can draw on for as long as we have our farm. I’m a newbie, so I’m always learning. Sometimes the lessons are painful, but this time I feel like the pain of losing the plants is being redeemed and setting me up for greater success next year.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
