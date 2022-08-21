Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.