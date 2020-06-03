I wouldn’t wish this week on my worst enemy. It’s not that I have a bunch of enemies, just that if I did, I wouldn’t want them to go through what my husband, Houston, and I have experienced this week.
Our beloved Boxer, Zoe, died Saturday morning. She just looked like she was asleep inside her crate. There were no signs of struggle or distress. We believe she died peacefully, while sleeping. That’s the only good thing about her death.
Zoe’s health had declined in the past year. She was mostly blind in one eye and was being treated for an inner ear infection that had caused some balance issues. Still, not surprising since she’d just turned 11 years old. But this girl was a survivor - she’d had skin cancer twice, and even though she was on some medications and supplements, she seemed to be hanging on, with no thoughts of leaving this life.
On Friday morning we did our usual one mile walk with her 9 ½ year old sister, Stella. And even though eating had become messier over the past few months, she had a good appetite and didn’t have any problems going to the bathroom. So other than sleeping a lot, which let’s face it, as we get older, we’re prone to do, there were no obvious indications that her death was imminent.
Some of you might wonder why I’d want to write about our dog’s death, especially in light of the much more difficult and even tragic situations others are experiencing. But Houston and I have been surprised at the depth of our grief over Zoe’s death.
I didn’t grow up with a dog in my home. My dad had hunting dogs, but we weren’t allowed to play with them because I guess he thought it might affect their work ethic. And even though we had a few dogs earlier in our marriage, with four kids at home, they didn’t get as much attention as they probably needed.
As our children grew older and began moving out of the house, I decided I wanted a canine companion. Zoe joined our family almost 11 years ago, and about 18 months later, Stella became a member of our pack. These girls became almost like children to Houston and me. Over the years, when we spent large sums of money for vet visits, medication or training, I reminded myself: “Most days they’re cheaper than therapy.” And they were.
Zoe and Stella made the move with us from the suburbs of Atlanta to city living in Dallas, and later downtown Corsicana. For a few years, I even wrote a blog called Druleface, where I interviewed other dog parents about their big dogs.
Our dogs are important to us.
So we grieve. Waves of sadness sweep over us as we feed just one dog, as we walk just one dog, as just one dog goes with us to the farm. When I walk Stella downtown in the mornings, I wonder if it’ll get any easier. Every time she stops to sniff a tree, I wonder if she smells Zoe. But besides being somewhat subdued, I’d say she’s adjusting better than we are.
My father-in-law, who has such a tender heart toward dogs, said more than once he would never get another dog because he couldn’t bury another one. I think I understand that a little better since losing Zoe.
But, before long, we hope to adopt a little brother for Stella. We’re not replacing Zoe; we’ve just decided to take a chance on another pup, knowing that the love we’ll give and get in return is worth the inevitable loss.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
