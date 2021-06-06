What makes you smile? Hopefully several things come to mind. Even when you’re in the middle of a difficult day or doing a task that seems especially challenging, if you’re fortunate, there's something that brings a smile to your face.
This month, as we celebrate four years of owning the property that is now Purdon Groves, I’m remembering a host of experiences at our farm. Some days I focus on the challenges, but today I’m choosing to think about the things that cause me to smile. Often that’s when something unexpected happens.
I can almost always count on our farm animals to do something I don’t expect. And even after they do the thing a second or third or fifteenth time, they still make me grin. Last week we found fresh chicken eggs in Maggie’s hut. The chicken ladies laid them during the day while Maggie and the piglets were grazing in another area of the property. This week I came to the farm one evening and found they had done it again.
I remember the first time I saw Ruth and Daphne, our guard donkeys, taking a dust bath. It was surreal watching these huge animals make circles like dogs getting ready to lie down and then very elegantly lie down and roll from side to side, getting dusty all over.
Something that gets me every time is the way all the animals get excited at mealtime. They’ve become conditioned that when the white truck pulls up they will be fed. The funniest ones are the chickens. They run - actually run - toward the truck as I’m getting out. Have you ever seen a chicken run? If you ever have the chance, I dare you not to smile.
Since Maggie gave birth to her piglets six weeks ago, there have been plenty of occasions for smiles. While they were with Maggie in her enclosure, they predictably stayed close to her. As the days became weeks, they started going further away from her inside the pen. Then came the day, a few weeks ago, when we set up their grazing pen. It was hysterical watching the piglets try to follow Maggie. Getting out of their pen was a mystery to most of them. And if they got out of the pen, they seemed unsure of what to do or where to go. Most of them now know to just follow Mama and they’ll be led to a nice grassy area where there’s plenty to eat and drink. Still there’s one that will invariably get lost on the way to the grazing pen. Running around trying to catch a chubby piglet this morning, I had to laugh.
My wish for you this week is that you have reasons to smile - things you expect, but also things that you never dreamed you’d experience.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
