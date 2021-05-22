It seems every part of our small business stretches me in some way. Week in and week out I’m learning and doing things I’ve never done before. If you had told me even two years ago that one day I’d be a pig farmer, I would have laughed at you. Even though my husband Houston is the one who takes care of the livestock, I often help feed them or put them back in their enclosures in the evening. And recently I assisted him in performing “surgery” on one of our new piglets.
I’ve learned a lot in the year and a half we’ve had our pigs. The KuneKunes are a heritage breed, originally from New Zealand. They are grazing pigs, known for their marbled meat, docile manner and ability to clear land, much like goats. (The upside is that they don’t jump fences.) KuneKunes almost went extinct in the 1970’s. In the 1990’s the first ones arrived in the United States. We heard about the breed from a friend in California who knew we were interested in adding livestock. Just two months after her recommendation we brought our first two pigs to the farm. Four months later, two more joined them. And just four weeks ago, we welcomed our first litter. We’re raising them to sell for breeding and/or pets, as well as for a meat source for our farm.
Maggie’s piglets arrived on a Saturday night, after a packed day of prepping for two sets of glampers. She was breathing heavily as Houston moved her from her grazing spot back to her overnight pen around 5:30 p.m. He wondered if she might be beginning labor, but we’d thought she was ready to deliver for a couple of weeks. I returned to the farm a few hours later with dinner for some guests and stopped to check on her. To my delight, there were five wriggling piglets surrounding her. And then another one came from behind her head. Six piglets! Houston drove out to the farm and we watched in wonder as Maggie cared for her babies, making sounds we’d never heard her make - deep, guttural, mother sounds.
A day or two later we noticed one of the piglets had a protruding backside. On closer examination we saw a clear membrane was covering his rectum, preventing him from having a bowel movement. After we found out it would be several days before he could be seen by a local vet, we consulted with a breeder friend and determined we needed to help him in the interim. Using a scalpel, Houston made a small incision to allow the piglet to relieve himself, while I held the little guy. We later saw the vet, who thinks he’ll be fine, but told us to keep a close watch. The piglet is not out of the woods, but is eating well, active and growing, showing signs that maybe he’ll be okay after all.
Some days it seems surreal that I’m taking care of animals on a farm. And on other days it feels very natural. Maybe you can relate. You’ve made a career change too. You’re doing work you never thought possible. You’re living out your dream or you’re in that middle ground of figuring things out. Wherever we find ourselves, I hope we’ll learn and grow and do the next right thing.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.