Even though I’ve dipped my toes into writing fiction, for the past 25 years most of my pieces have been case studies, memoir style essays and professional bios.
My brief foray into fiction was 25 years ago in Atlanta. I was on a writing team that created a sitcom for 100 or so college students who met weekly at our church. The faith community there placed a high value on the arts, including live production. Creating something from nothing was thrilling. Each week I met with other writers to brainstorm and develop the premise for the next episode. Later we divided up the scenes and went home to write. It is still one of my all time favorite professional experiences.
I had a few more script writing gigs at our church, but I always ended up going back to doing business type projects where I was well paid. It was during Covid that I decided to give fiction another try. While others were planting gardens, learning to bake sourdough and doing home renovation projects, I was completing writing prompts, fleshing out characters and figuring out the finer points of dialog. Then some friends and I started a weekly online writing group. It was a chance to play again, an opportunity to make connections during a time that was very isolating. Our now monthly, in person, meetings provide encouragement, accountability and so much joy.
Last summer, while doing my daily writing prompt exercise, the kernel that was introduced intrigued me and made me ask “What if?” and “What would happen next?”.
The next time I met with my group I shared the short piece I’d written. They liked it - one even saying, “That’s a book.” They encouraged me so much that I continued to dream about the story and what my characters might do. They took on life - their physical and emotional characteristics became real to me. And I could see them interacting, as if on a movie screen. I was hooked.
In the past several months I’ve researched the clothing, flowers and cuisine of the time period. I’ve talked with my husband Houston, who is knowledgeable about World War II to get a better grasp on the lives of my main characters, who lived in that era.
I have a dozen short chapters completed and am writing a few thousand words a week. I say this with trepidation knowing that someone may see me out around town and ask how it’s going, and knowing that I’ll be on the spot. But that’s what it’s all about, right? Whether we’re on a weight loss journey, pursuing a new vocation or writing a book, there’s a part of us that recognizes we need accountability. And that’s where I am.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com . For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
