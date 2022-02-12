We bought our property as a place to retreat - for ourselves and for others. In the past four and a half years, it’s been just that. We’ve been able to relax and refresh while hanging out with family and friends. And others have come and done the same.
But there’s a particular group of people we specifically had in mind when we began our small business. We wanted to provide a place for artists to be inspired and to create. Why artists? Houston and I believe that “creatives” are a population that is often underpaid, undervalued and underserved. Over the past few years we’ve developed something we call our Artist Work Exchange program.
Writers, visual artists, photographers, songwriters and other creatives stay free of charge in a glamping tent in exchange for three hours of work per day. It’s not intended as a vacation, but rather as a time for them to get away - out of their normal routine to be inspired and maybe get direction on their next project.
One friend, Aaron Garcia, a graphic designer, (www.aarongarciastudio.com) said, “I was able to get back in touch with my traditional side of drawing and ink, but more importantly, I was able to spend time with my own thoughts and intentions. I was also able to make space and time for reflection, reading and writing.”
He adds, “One particular aspect of the work-exchange that I enjoyed was breaking up my day with some manual labor. I know it sounds counter-intuitive, but getting my body moving and accomplishing physical tasks helped my mind relax and engage with nature. Two moments stood out to me during my stay. One was chopping firewood for about two hours. Something about the repetition and physical exertion was really enjoyable. The other was sitting in the middle of the field, in front of a fire, staring up at the canopy of various space-ink blacks and bright sparkles from the stars.”
I agree with Aaron. As a writer, I’m regularly inspired while working outside at our farm. Pruning tomato plants, walking with the animals and even cleaning up droppings are jobs that can be quite meditative. As someone who is more accustomed to being indoors when I’m in the middle of a writing project, I’m finding there are outdoor tasks that don’t require a great deal of attention, allowing my thoughts to wander a bit. It’s often during these moments that I find inspiration for a new writing project or dream about future writing goals.
How about you? If you consider yourself a creative type, have you ever been inspired by spending time out in nature? If so, I’d love to hear your story.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
