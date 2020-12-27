Everywhere I look around me on the farm there are life lessons to be learned. I just wasn’t expecting to learn one in the compost pile. But that’s what happened yesterday.
It’s become so common for me to either learn or be reminded of principles to live by while doing my chores at the farm. I learn lessons through taking care of the animals, harvesting crops and preparing for guests. Sometimes I experience negative consequences because of choices I make or don’t make.
But yesterday, as I was cleaning out one of our hydroponic towers and throwing summer plants onto the compost pile, I was encouraged. As I chucked dead shishito peppers onto the growing heap, imagine my surprise seeing bright green arugula seedlings reaching their leaves up toward the sun!
Three weeks ago those same seedlings looked pretty rough and I wasn’t sure they’d make it. I decided then that it wasn’t worth the time and money to nurture them, so they made their way to the compost pile. The cold and rain from a week and a half ago must have been just what they needed, because they were thriving. Many of them looked way better than they had when they’d been so easily discarded.
That got me thinking about how often I give up on projects and situations, thinking there’s no way things will work out the way I want. But then, all of a sudden, I’m blown away by how successful a certain area of our farm is or I’m surprised at how much I enjoy a chore or an interaction I’d been dreading.
As I looked at the springy green leaves, I was reminded of the importance of never, ever giving up. No matter what challenges we have, what obstacles the world throws at us, it’s not an excuse to throw in the towel and walk away from what we were created to do and to be.
As we wrap up another year, many of us are looking to 2021 with dread, some with hope, and many with both. I’ve decided I’m going to take my cue from that little arugula seedling on the compost pile. I’m going to dig my roots down into what sustains me and lift my face to the sun. 2021, here I come!
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
