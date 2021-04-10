I love springtime! It’s a time of new beginnings. And we have several on our farm. The most exciting is that Maggie, our Kunekune gilt is pregnant. Back in February I wrote a column entitled “Love Gone Wrong.”
In it, I told how our boar, Rupert, wasn’t interested in Maggie. A friend had offered to bring a proven boar to hang out with Maggie until she became pregnant. But before she could bring him, we were doing a tour and I noticed Maggie’s belly was noticeably bigger than it had been and her teats were swollen.
Every day her belly seems to be getting closer and closer to the ground and she is getting slower at moving around. We can’t wait to welcome our first litter of Kunekune piglets to the farm later this spring!
We’re also excited about our new Red Sex Link hens. It’s a particularly hardy breed, one we grew to appreciate over the past year with our first group of hens. We’ve enjoyed watching the new ladies pecking their way all over the property. In the past week, they’ve begun to lay, so we’ve been able to taste the goodness of their pretty brown eggs.
Besides the new livestock we’re adding to our farm, we’ve also begun adding new plants. In fact, we had to start completely over with plants in our hydroponic towers. After February’s freeze killed all of the produce, we were really anxious to get more seedlings started. We’ll have some produce ready to sell this weekend - finally! And by the end of next week most of the towers should be full again.
This spring we’re also expanding our glamping business. The new tents are spacious and easily accommodate a group of friends or a family. Forming a partnership with Glamping Hub is giving us a chance to grow our business with a partner who understands this niche business and will support us with marketing and promoting.
One of the bittersweet new beginnings at our farm has been that Pierre has migrated to our neighbor's pond. After the two females were picked off by hawks or maybe our Great Pyrenees - still trying to figure that one out - it was heartbreaking to see him walking around all day by himself, just quacking and swimming in one of the tanks. Now he’s on a pond with several other ducks and spends his days getting spoiled by our sweet neighbor.
I love everything about springtime (except my allergy to pollen). Getting a chance to start fresh inspires hope within me. I find joy in watching everything come to life. How about you? What new beginnings are you experiencing this spring? What brings you hope?
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
