Whenever I’m feeling overwhelmed, weary or tired, my thoughts immediately go to planning a road trip with my mom. I guess a lot of us deal better with difficult situations when we know we have something to look forward to. In my case, the promise of a few days with my fun-loving mom can help me get through the most daunting of tasks.
Previously, before the coronavirus, I would meet up with my mom a few times a year. We’d pack up a cooler and a huge reusable bag with enough sandwich fixings and snacks to last a few days. Our days were filled with shop-till-you-drop thrifting, meeting and chatting with locals and lunch at one of our favorite chain restaurants. The evenings were spent picnicking in our hotel room, playing Scrabble or Bananagrams, watching cheesy rom-coms and just laughing - a lot.
My mom lives out of state, so it’s out of the question to even drop by her house and sit out in her yard, with six feet between us. We make do with more frequent phone calls and texts.
Thankfully, I have so many other things to look forward to. With the current circumstances in our world vacillating between discouraging and disorienting, witnessing new life on the way to our farm is bringing me a lot of joy. These days, the idea of new life has taken on a special significance. Baby calves dotting the pastures and Texas bluebonnets along the roadside bring a lightness to my soul that I’ve come to cherish on my frequent trips to work at the farm.
But that’s not the only new life I’m celebrating. Our daughter/farm manager, Emilie, is pregnant with our first grandchild! Three or four times a week I get to hang out with my amazing daughter and talk about the baby growing inside of her. And even though I have to wait until September to meet him/her, there is the promise - the hope - of new life. In the strange and difficult time we live in, having something to look forward to, someone to look forward to meeting, is a blessing I don’t take for granted.
Let’s be honest: when we look back at 2020, social distancing and shelter in place are likely memories we will wish we could forget. But for now, it’s our new normal. Many of us are starting to wrap our heads around the idea that our current restrictions will be lasting for more than a few weeks. Having something to look forward to...a video chat with a friend; a movie with a predictable ending or a bike ride on a long stretch of roadway...serves a vital purpose. It helps us get out of bed in the mornings and start a day that looks very different from a day just a few months ago.
So I have to ask: What are you looking forward to these days? What gets you out of the bed each morning? What brings you joy?
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.