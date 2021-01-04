I’m new to farming. And being a novice, I sometimes find myself reading a book I’ve read before (particularly the Bible) and hearing phrases about not throwing pearls before swine, etc. I invariably nod my head in understanding.
It also happens sometimes when I’m watching a movie I’ve seen many times before. I was watching the 2005 Kiera Knightly version of Pride and Prejudice recently when Charlotte (Lucas) Collins responds to her husband’s urging to “make haste” with a startled, “Has the pig escaped again?” This takes place while Elizabeth Bennett and Charlotte are enjoying tea in Charlotte’s parlor.
In this case, the pig had not escaped, but Charlotte’s expressed fear leads the viewer to conclude that most likely the pig HAS escaped before. Boy, can I relate! Our pigs have escaped more than once.
While it doesn’t happen often, there have been a few times when the pigs have gotten out of their daytime pen. We take them to this grazing area every day and then return them to their high fenced overnight pen in the late afternoon or early evening. They’ve gotten out of the pen a few times when there’s been a short in the wiring. And there have also been instances when they’ve run away when I’ve been moving them back to their overnight pen. The last time this happened was in October. Our black/white gilt, Bertha, ran like a woman on a mission to the back of the property. I chased her and tried to block her path, but she was intent on going where she wanted to go. I finally decided I’d better get the other three contained since they at least appeared to be going in the general direction of where I wanted them.
Since Bertha had escaped once before and returned the next day, we were very hopeful she’d come back, but she didn’t. We were heartsick. She was our pet, but we were also counting on her as a breeder pig. Bertha was not quite a year old and had not yet had a litter. The sizable income potential from her future litters made this a particularly heavy blow. After talking with the breeder who sold her to us, we learned that our suspicions were most likely true - she left and took up with some wild hogs. It was a sad day on our farm.
Then a few weeks ago we got a text from a friend who was camping at the farm, alerting us that our Great Pyrenees Samson was barking like crazy. It was dark, around 9pm. After investigating, Justin found that the pigs had somehow lifted their gate off its hinges and gotten out. Thankfully, with Samson’s help, he was able to round them up and get them back into the pen. He used some bungee cords to secure the gate until we arrived the next morning to make repairs.
I’m sure there’ll be many more times that I hear agricultural references in books and films and have a better understanding because of my experience. I’m sure there’ll be lines referring to the other animals we have on the farm - donkeys, chickens and ducks. And while I don’t have a crystal ball, I can pretty much guarantee we’ll have sheep and goats before too long as well. So if I had to guess, I’ll have lots of opportunities to nod my head in understanding.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.