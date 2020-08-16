It’s hard to believe it’s been a full year since my husband, Houston, and I moved from the Big D to downtown Corsicana. We loved our loft in the city and were sad to leave. In fact, I was so focused on the life we were leaving that it took me a while to fully realize that we were moving to a community that was ready to make us a part of them.
The motivation for our move was to pour more of our physical and financial resources into the farm. While we knew it was the right thing to do from a business standpoint, little did we know that we’d come to fall in love with this small town. We’re always telling our guests how welcome we’ve felt in Corsicana. Houston and I have actually been blown away by how much we love being in Navarro County.
I think in a large part this is due to the tremendous support we’ve felt from the community for what we’re doing. We’ve tried to listen carefully as people have shared with us. They’ve told us of a passion for fresh, chemical free produce and meat. They’ve let us know they value time together with family and friends - and if it’s outside, well, that’s even better. And they love for their kids to see how vegetables and farm animals grow. To back all of that up, people have bought produce from us, stayed in our glamping tent and booked farm tours. No one had to do that. But somehow they connected with our message or with us and chose to support us. For that we will be eternally grateful.
The slower pace in Corsicana was probably the most difficult thing to get used to, but we have. Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons give us a chance to reset for the week. As much as we loved the fast pace and general busyness of the city, we’ve come to enjoy the rhythm of Corsicana, as well as our farm in Purdon, so much so that we can’t imagine ever leaving.
Besides becoming a part of the community and experiencing a slower pace of life, we’ve also been gifted with some wisdom from working on the farm. While we’ve learned information that’s helping us in our work on the property, we’ve also gained life lessons from those very same circumstances. For instance, working on the farm every day has allowed us to better decide what truly needs to be done and what can wait. And getting to know our community better has helped us determine the kinds of things and experiences others value.
For someone who really doesn’t like change, I’m warming up to it. So many changes over the past year and they keep on coming. Next up? Being a grandmother! And after that? Sometime in the next few months Houston and I plan to move to the farm full time.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
