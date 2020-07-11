From the time most of us began our formal education, we were put in classes and groups with people our own age. That practice continued in sports and many other outside curricular activities. Even as adults, our friend group often tends to be either people around our own age or stage of life - like those who have young children or kids in the same class, for example.
But what if we shook that up a bit? What if - on purpose - we chose to be in friendships and groups with people who are either older or younger than ourselves? Traditionally we tend to think of older people teaching younger ones. And there is so much wisdom I’ve gotten from being mentored by someone who’s been on this planet longer than me. As I get older, though, I honestly feel like I learn just as much, maybe more, from people who are younger.
I’m constantly learning from my daughter, Emilie, who manages the hydroponic towers and dirt garden on our farm. She’s teaching me how to use organic methods of treating pests and disease. But that’s not all; she also has great insight and wisdom on life, often responding with something that could’ve been said by someone much older than her 27 years.
Since they’ve become adults, my husband, Houston, and I have learned from all of our kids. Our three sons and their wives live in California. They’re all free spirits and have taught us a lot about what’s important in life: namely, family and experiences. We raised our kids in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. We had a big house with a lot of stuff. (I’m not knocking big houses. We had a lot of fun parties and all of our kids’ friends wanted to hang out at our place.) Before we knew it, though, our kids started leaving home for college and work, and we began to downsize.
That’s when the paradigm began to shift in our home. Our three sons decided to thru hike the Appalachian Trail. That was a defining moment for them - one that we benefited from as well. And when Houston and I moved to Texas, Emilie, who was 18, decided to stay in Atlanta. She did a lot of growing up at an early age. One of our sons and his wife recently bought a school bus and renovated it into their home. Our kids’ experiences of hiking, cycling, other outdoor passions and just figuring out how to make it on their own have made a big impact on us. Due in a large part to our kids, we’ve come to believe that experiences trump things.
Since moving to Texas in 2012, Houston and I have had a lot of younger friends. Many are closer to the age of our children than us. I’ve been fortunate to get to know several younger ladies who have enriched my life so much. Kelsea, who’s 32, has been a close friend, one I’ve sought out for advice on several occasions. She knows me pretty well and usually has some good insight into things I might consider when making a decision. I’m so grateful for her.
So whether you’re old or young, (relative, I know) don’t write yourself off. Someone needs your insight. You have something to teach, to share, some wisdom to impart. Open yourself up to having friends of all ages. You’ll be glad you did.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
