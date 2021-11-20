Over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays we often make donations of money, goods and even our time to worthy causes. People are generally happy and in the “spirit of the season.” It’s a great time to join with others to help our neighbors who are in need.
While talking with my friend Emily yesterday, who works at the Village at Heritage Oaks, an assisted living community, I learned that she’s helping to collect items for a “blessing bag”* to be given to the 165 homebound senior citizens living in Navarro County. Other well-known charities like the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity, as well as our own Compassion Corsicana, are active in caring for those in need in our area. (Obviously this isn’t an exhaustive list.) While they help people year round, we’re accustomed to seeing extra being done during the month or so leading up to Christmas. The bell ringers outside the grocery store, with the bright red Salvation Army kettles are a sign that Christmas is right around the corner.
It’s great to partner with organizations like these in order to collectively do something that can make a difference in a person's life. Whether you choose to team up with one of these charities, your local faith community or civic club this year, chances are the people you help won’t be the only beneficiaries.
In the past I’ve found that even when I feel I have nothing to give - time, money or energy - if I can do just a bit, I’m rewarded in ways that I could never have imagined. Maybe I make a new friend or I learn about another’s way of life. Maybe I experience joy just in the simple act of giving.
When we lived in Dallas, we were members of a church called Life in Deep Ellum. I loved the church's logo. It’s a man holding an umbrella, but rather than holding it over his own head, it’s out to the side. The idea is that the umbrella man is getting wet while holding the umbrella over someone else.
It’s a great reminder to be that kind of neighbor all year long. Maybe that takes the form of helping a stranger change a flat tire. Maybe it’s organizing meals for a neighbor who just lost a spouse. Maybe it’s just listening to an acquaintance as they share their heart with you in the grocery store aisle. Whatever it is, giving to your neighbor is good for everyone. It allows us to grow as a community.
*Blessing Bag - for a list of items needed, or more information, call Emily at 903-875-4652.
Salvation Army – 903-874-7131
Compassion Corsicana – 903-874-4971
Habitat for Humanity – 903-872-4690
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
