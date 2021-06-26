Chances are, if you’re a full-fledged farmer or a backyard gardener or something in between, you’re dealing with all kinds of pests right about now. Today - in my part of Texas - I’m seeing leafhoppers on all the leafy greens. There seem to be hundreds. Before long it’ll be caterpillars munching on our cherry and yellow pear tomatoes. These unwelcome visitors chew and poo, making a mess all over our delicious produce and pretty white hydroponic towers.
Like many of you, we don’t use any chemicals on our produce - just organic treatments, like Neem Oil, Monterrey BT and insecticidal soap. I’ve even tried a molasses and water solution to attract and drown grasshoppers and their kin.
In the garden I’ve learned to plan ahead and use even the organic pesticides judiciously. I can’t apply every day and I can’t apply every time I see one of the unwanted pests. I have to be proactive. And even when I’m super diligent, I might miss a plant. Or unexpected rain might come and wash off the application.
I’ll bet you deal with pests too, no matter what your job. Pests aren’t always insects or animals. They sometimes take the form of an annoying person or situation. What pests do you have in your life? And how do you prevent, deter or get rid of them?
As I was flicking off the 115th grasshopper of the day on Monday, I was reminded that in spite of insects foraging on our produce, even the holiest of vegetables don’t go to waste.
Our customers aren’t crazy picky. A small hole in a leaf of chard doesn’t bother them. And those who juice their greens don’t mind slightly “holier” produce, but we can’t sell veggies with more than a few bites. Often we throw the leaves in our own Vitamix.
But what do we do with the stuff that’s really been chewed up by pests? On a tour a few weeks ago I asked a child what she thought we did with the produce we couldn’t use. She actually gave a pretty thoughtful answer: “It goes in the compost.” Great guess. In actuality, that’s when our livestock get a special treat. Pigs and donkeys alike gobble up Swiss chard and spinach like candy.
Even though I detest dealing with these trespassers, there’s some redeeming value to the damage they do. How about in our everyday lives though? What good comes from unpleasant people or uninvited situations?
On Monday I was reminded once again that there are so many life lessons to learn on the farm.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
