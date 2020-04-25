Flexibility is not my strong suit. But that character trait is a prime commodity these days. The challenges we’ve all faced over the past month or so have forced us to look at our roles, tasks and many other aspects of our daily lives in a different way.
Some teachers who have flourished in the classroom setting for years are suddenly tasked with learning the skills necessary for online teaching. Shop owners have had to transition to an online sales approach in order to keep some money coming in the door. And many parents are trying their best to manage their child’s education, while simultaneously conducting Zoom business meetings from home.
We’re experiencing some challenges at our farm as well, learning new skills to help wherever needed in order to be productive - physically and financially. My husband, Houston, daughter/farm manager, Emilie and I are getting used to pitching in, whether or not we have any experience doing a given task.
Before COVID-19, I managed our glamping business and scheduled, promoted and hosted events. My days look different now. There are no events, and glampers - for now - are a thing of the past.
Because we are a family farm, and it’s just the three of us, we’ve always had a collaborative environment, helping each other when needed. This is even more true now. Since the middle of March, we’ve been putting more energy into the farming side of our business, versus the venue, table and retreat.
When we have events, I’m in charge of planning and executing the event itself. The others have supporting roles. Houston makes sure the outdoor venue is freshly mown, lights are hung and the restroom facilities are ready for our guests. Emilie helps wherever needed, from leading a farm tour to operating a popcorn machine.
When we have glampers, Houston and Emilie often help me get the tent ready. Wood has to be chopped and prepped for campfires. The grill must be cleaned. And when we’re hosting a family with multiple children, the interior furniture must be moved to accommodate additional beds. Houston and Emilie are always more than willing to help.
Now it’s my turn. I’m in more of a supporting role these days. Mostly, I’m helping Emilie harvest and sell the produce we’re growing. We’ve had a keen interest from the community in our fresh vegetables and herbs. As fast as we can grow them, they are sold. I’m grateful we have a service to provide, and a way to generate revenue and stay busy.
I’ve also had a chance to offer more support to Houston with projects around the farm. This past Saturday I helped him lay weed cloth around the saplings in our new peach orchard. And we’ll work together this coming weekend as we get new livestock settled onto the farm.
Sometime in the not too distant future, we’re hoping we’ll be hosting guests in our glamping tent or vintage camper. We look forward to welcoming families to a fun movie night under the stars. And we can’t wait to show off the new pigs we’re getting this weekend at our next Farm Day. But until that time, we’ll be doing what we can, preparing the property so that when the day comes, we can welcome everyone, knowing we’ve done our best getting ready for their visit.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
