Let’s face it: here in the middle of Texas we have what most people would consider a pretty mild winter. Sure, January and February nights can get down to freezing or a bit below, but in a day or two we are back to the ‘60s.
Last week, when we began getting wind of a cold front approaching, I have to admit that my anxiety started ratcheting up. After all, in Texas we start twitching whenever meteorologists start forecasting cold weather. Anyone who lived through last February’s deep freeze and power outage knows what I mean.
Since last year’s freeze was predicted to last for several days, we went to some lengths to protect all of the animals. We moved the pigs and chickens into an unused greenhouse. Lots of straw for bedding and a tarp with outdoor rugs over the roof and down the sides made it quite cozy inside. Shoot, I could’ve stayed in there if I’d needed to.
Our animals fared well in the storm of ‘21. We didn’t even lose a chicken! At the time, we had three pigs, several chickens, two donkeys, a duck and Samson, our livestock guardian dog. Surviving that cold, cold week gave us some reassurance that the animals we currently have on the property would be okay this week - with some necessary precautions.
Houston spent the early part of the week making lists, gathering supplies and planning to ensure our animals had what they needed. At a time like this, we’re thankful that most of our animals are hardy breeds, making it a bit easier to care for them in cold weather conditions. While the pigs, chickens and sheep require access to shelter, the ducks, geese, donkeys, pony and dog prefer to be out and about regardless of the weather. Houston just made sure everyone had plenty of straw for bedding, extra food and unfrozen water.
But our animals weren’t the only ones on the property during Wednesday night’s cold snap. Our glampers scheduled for that night didn’t seem to be too worried about the wintry weather. Then I found out why. They were accustomed to Wisconsin and Michigan winters, so our little Texas storm was nothing for them. With great attitudes, they drove onto our property and set about glamping for the night. They even ended up extending their stay.
As we made preparations yesterday, I was reminded of three important lessons: farming is tough; it’s important to be adaptable and no matter what, my husband and I are on the same team. I was also struck by the fact that as hard and long as I worked yesterday, it was way easier than keeping up with our toddler granddaughter last week.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
